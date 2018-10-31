Store keeps business within Airbles community

A new shop has opened in Motherwell, allowing a convenience store and Post Office to remain in the community.

Clare Adamson MSP and councillors Agnes Magowan, Alan Valentine and Annette Valentine joined Adeil Hussain and his family on Saturday to launch Airbles Community Store.

The Hussain family business was started in 1986 when Shafqat and Sughad Hussain opened a store in Windmillhill Street, Motherwell. Shafqat and Sughad still play an active part in the business.

As the family grew up in the Motherwell area, the three sons gradually moved into the business. First Adeil in 1997, then Akeil in 2003 and Haseeb in 2006. Responsibilities are split amongst the family members, with Shafqat, as head of the family, taking the role of chief executive.

The family has always been aware of continuing changes within independent retailing and looked to move with the times.

In 1999, they became one of the first retailers to operate under the Keystore fascia. Shortly after, the Post Office was added.

By 2013, with the rise of the discounters, the Hussains changed to the Family Shopper discount model set up by Premier.

By 2017, it became clear they needed support at every level of their operation and so signed up to the franchise model of One Stop Stores Ltd, a retail company owned by Tesco.

The store has been transformed into a modern convenience store with ranges, pricing and promotions not previously available in the traditional independent sector.

Ms Adamson, the MSP for Motherwell & Wishaw, said: “It’s lovely to support this local family business alongside the councillors.

“This is a fabulous new refurbishment still at the heart of the community.”

Councillor Magowan said: “What a wonderful new shop.

“I’m honoured to support Adeil Hussain and all his family in this very worthwhile endeavour.

“I’m impressed with the emphasis on healthy eating and Scottish produce.”