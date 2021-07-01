Robert John

Robert McKendrick Junior has effectively replaced Robert McKendrick Senior after winning1,404 votes with the SNP’s Julia Stachurka finishing second of the eight candidates on 884.

And the result is being seen as a means of continuing the good work undertaken by the late councillor who had inspired many tributes on his passing from right across the political spectrum – and who famously signed off his correspondence with the words “people, not politics.”

The newly-elected councillor from Newmains commented on social media: “My family has had a lot to deal with in the last eleven weeks since dad’s passing and it has been the toughest of times for them. I am so grateful to all of them for the support and encouragement.

“My election team has worked so hard for this victory, delivering leaflets and working tirelessly in the background. Big thanks to them and to Sharon Barrett for the social media work. She has put many hours into this campaign and it is greatly appreciated. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Murdostoun, especially our wee home village of Newmains.

“You helped us get back on our feet when we were at our lowest point. I will not forget this!”