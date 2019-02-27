MSPs blast £2m janitor cuts

Members of the Scottish Parliament have slammed North Lanarkshire Council’s planned cutbacks in janitorial services.

A motion lodged by Coatbridge and Chryston MSP Fulton MacGregor “condemns the decision by North Lanarkshire Council” to reduce janitor funds by £2 million.

These cuts are contained in the full council budget which was passed last week, and could result in 43 jobs being lost and all primary school janitors being reassigned to cover multiple schools in a cluster area.

Supporting the motion were Airdrie and Shotts MSP Alex Neil, Bellshill and Uddingston MSP Richard Lyle, Glasgow Anniesland MSP Bill Kidd and Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson.

Mr MacGregor said: “There is huge public outcry to the cuts through the ‘Save our Jannies’ campaign and planned demonstrations, and this motion calls on North Lanarkshire Council to reverse its decision at the earliest opportunity.”

Although the proposals were noted in the council’s budget, the decision on whether to go ahead with the cut to janitor services will not be final until the council’s Transformation and Digitalisation Committee meets today (Wednesday) at 2pm.

Other proposals due to be discussed at this meeting also include a 10p price increase for school meals.

The Save Our Jannies campaign is holding a protest outside Motherwell Civic Centre prior to the committee meeting.

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporting Service