Housing development in Cleland is knocked back

Proposals to build a 100 houses in Cleland have been knocked back by North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee.

Applicant Willie Brown was seeking in-principle planning permission on Wishaw Low Road for 100 housing units including ten social housing (four of these being bungalows designed for wheelchair users) and 18 affordable homes.

However, the committee considered the advice of planning officers, who recommended refusing permission on the grounds that the project contravened local development plans as the site is designated green belt.

Airdrie councillors Michael and Sophia Coyle both expressed support for the proposed, on the grounds that North Lanarkshire has a shortage of social housing and any such development should be welcomed.

The council voting in favour of the recommended refusal by 14 votes to seven.