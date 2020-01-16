High prestige new role for MP

Marion Fellows MP for Motherwell and Wishaw, has been appointed as the Scottish National Party’s Westminster spokesperson for Disabilities.

Following the SNP’s emphatic election win and increase in MPs from 35 to 47, the Westminster Group was reshuffled – resulting in this new appointment.

Mrs Fellows will now speak for the SNP on matters relating to disabilities and how UK Government policy is impacting lives of people with disabilities.

A delighted Mrs Fellows said: “I am extremely proud to be given the role of Disabilities spokesperson.

“I want to get stuck in and fight for the people of Motherwell and Wishaw and communities across Scotland.”

Mrs Fellows said too that she was standing on her record of sticking up for those who needed help.

She added: “From casework to campaigns, since 2015 I have been fighting for people with disabilities, particularly against the Tories’ punishing welfare regime which has been attacking the incomes of the most vulnerable for a decade.

“I want to work with the many disabilities groups to ensure they and the people they represent are given a voice. They cannot continue to be marginalised.

“In contrast to the UK Government, the SNP Scottish Government has been building a social security system based on fairness, dignity and respect.”

Mrs Fellows said she would also be campaigning to see these powers devolved to Holyrood.