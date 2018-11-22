Families urged to pay tribute to those from North Lanarkshire who were lost in service

North Lanarkshire Council is inviting families of former service men and women to have their names remembered on local war memorials.

To mark the centenary of the end of World War One the council will add the names of individuals who died in service or as a result of injuries sustained in service at no charge until the end of 2019.

Families whose relatives are not already named on a memorial can contact the council’s Environmental Facilities section for more information on the process to add a name to a war memorial.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones said: “The council maintains a number of memorials in North Lanarkshire, with the names of local service men and women who lost their lives in the two World Wars.

“However, as more people are researching their family trees, there may be individuals from North Lanarkshire who are not already remembered on a memorial.

“To mark their war service and help their families pay tribute, we will add those names to their local memorial.”

To request that a name be added to a local memorial, the service man or woman must be recognised by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and have been born, lived or died in North Lanarkshire.

For more information call 01698 506300 or email duffyjac@northlan.gov.uk.

To learn more about the Commonwealth War Graves Commission visit www.cwgc.org.