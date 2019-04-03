Craigneuk Muslims tell MSP of safety concerns following New Zealand attack

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson was delighted accept an invitation to visit Wishaw Central Mosque and Education Centre in Craigneuk.

The visit allowed Ms Adamson to hear the concerns of the Muslim community in following the recent horrific events in Christchurch, New Zealand.

There has also been a reported increase in racist incidents across the country as highlighted by Anas Sarwar MSP’s recent motion to the Scottish Parliament which Ms Adamson was pleased to support.

The motion called for Parliament to stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and the wider Muslim community, and asked that society work together to confront hatred and prejudice.

The visit also gave Ms Adamson the opportunity to hear about the Mosque’s exciting plans for the future including more engagement with the wider community in Craigneuk.

Ms Adamson said: “I was delighted to meet with the community representatives, committee members and Imams to hear their concerns but also their plans to upgrade the mosque and extend their links with the wider local community.

“I will be writing to the Justice Minister Humza Yousaf on their behalf, regarding security concerns.”

Mr Sarwar’s motion was also supported by Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle, and Central Scotland list MSPs Margaret Mitchell, Mark Griffin, Elaine Smith and Monica Lennon.