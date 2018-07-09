Council looking to invest in fire safety across North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire Council is to invest £120,000 on improving fire safety at schools and community facilities.

A notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website shows the council is seeking a contractor to carry out fire alarm replacements at St Monica’s Primary School in Coatbridge, Holy Family Primary School in Mossend, Calderbank Community Centre and Chapelhall Senior Citizens Centre.

There will also be full rewiring of the electrical installations at Ravenswood Primary School, Cumbernauld, and St Michael’s Primary in Moodiesburn, which contain new fire alarm installations

A programme of further fire alarm contracts will be going to tender in the near future.