Council launches new online portal

A new council tax, benefits and business rates portal allows customers to manage their accounts online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

North Lanarkshire Council has launched a new online portal to make it much easier for people to do business.

It’s designed to help residents carry out a range of council tax transactions such as making online payments and applying for discounts and exemptions.

Customers will also be able to log on and view their housing benefit and council tax awards and check upcoming housing benefit payments.

For local business owners, accessing non-domestic rates information and setting up e-billing will be a quick and hassle-free process.

Councillor Kenneth Duffy, convener of Transformation and Digitisation, said: “Residents and business owners across North Lanarkshire want the ability to manage their accounts at a time and place that is convenient for them.

“The new portal makes this desire a reality and provides a modern and flexible approach to accessing council services.

“It also marks a significant step for the council’s digitisation programme, which will see the introduction of accessible, online services that meet customer needs in a rapidly changing digital world and help to achieve essential cost savings.”

Setting up an account only takes a couple of minutes and requires no phone calls or paper forms.

To find out more information and to register visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/doitonline.