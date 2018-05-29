Clare recognised for dedication to safety

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has become the first Parliamentarian to receive an award for championing drowning prevention from the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK.

Ms Adamson received the accolade in recognition of her work chairing the Parliamentary cross-party group on Accident Prevention and Safety Awareness, which she founded in 2011.

The award was presented by RLSS Scotland ambassador Bryan Finlay at the RLSS UK National Speed Championships in Tollcross.

He said: “The work Clare has done to bring into being the drowning prevention strategy for the whole of Scotland, cannot be under-estimated.

“This award recognises the passion and dedication shown by Clare and the cross-party group, to keeping people in Scotland safe around water. We can’t thank her enough.”

Ms Adamson said: “I am honoured to be the first Parliamentarian to receive such an award.

“The Royal Life Saving Society UK do fantastic work across the UK and it is a privilege to work closely with them on the cross-party group.”