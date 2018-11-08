Campaign launches to ‘Give a Festive Gift’

An appeal for toys and gifts for families struggling to afford presents this Christmas has been launched.

North Lanarkshire Council in conjunction with Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire and local community groups, is asking residents to ‘Give a Festive Gift’ suitable from tots to teenagers.

Last year, around 600 families and 1500 children across North Lanarkshire benefited from thousands of donations received through the appeal.

The council’s depute leader Paul Kelly said: “Once again, we’re looking for help to spread the true spirit of Christmas with our ‘Give a Festive Gift’ appeal following the overwhelming support from communities last year.

“When most people look forward to fun-filled days at Christmas, for others, the strain of the festive season can be a time of real pressure and hardship, with some families in North Lanarkshire struggling to afford presents.

“We are asking for your help by donating unwrapped new or ‘as-new’ gifts and toys that are suitable for children and young people - from tots to teenagers. Please do what you can to help make our young people smile this year by giving a festive gift.”

The appeal is specifically looking for toys and gifts such as board games, character and superhero toys, arts & crafts, toy cars, bikes & scooters, dolls and video games.

Donations for teenagers are particularly appreciated, such as new toiletries, make-up or hair products – but, electrical/battery goods or fidget spinners can’t be accepted for safety reasons.

Donations can be left at any one of the nine drop-off points in Airdrie, Bellshill, Coatbridge, Craigneuk, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth, Motherwell, Shotts and Wishaw where local events will take place aimed at those families who are less fortunate or at special deposit bins in Semichem and Scotmid stores in North Lanarkshire.

For more information visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/giftappeal