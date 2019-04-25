Police release images of suspects who threatened Motherwell shop workers with knives

Police have released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into two incidents on Hamilton Road, Motherwell, on April 14.

The first took place around 1.50pm when a man entered the Spar shop and threatened the male member of staff with a knife and demanded money. However he made off empty-handed in the direction of North Motherwell.

The second took place around 5.25pm when a man entered the Jet petrol station and threatened the male member of staff with a bladed weapon. He made off with a three-figure sum of cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

There were no injuries to either victim, but both were shaken up.

The first man is described as white and of stocky build, wearing a black hat. He was also wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, a light blue striped polo shirt and grey jogging trousers.

The second man is described as white and of stocky build wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded jumper and black jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Alison Thomson of Wishaw Police Office said: “This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who either saw these men, or who recognises their descriptions to come forward to contact us.

“We would also ask that people check any dash cam footage that they may have if they were driving on Hamilton Road at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Wishaw Police Office via 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.