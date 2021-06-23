Since May 2020 there have been eight serious incidents of misuse reported at the crossing

Since May 2020 there have been eight serious incidents of misuse reported at the crossing including a motorist jumping the lights; two incidents were schoolchildren were playing with the crossing barriers and an incident where a man on a mobility scooter crossed while the barriers were lowering.

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson said: "It's really concerning to see that Logans Road level crossing has been identified as being misused.

"It is essential that we get safety issues higher on the political agenda so that it is at the forefront of public authority and individual thinking.

"I am encouraging North Lanarkshire officials to engage with Network Rail and British Transport Police over Logans Road level crossing.

"We need to be proactive about managing and mitigating these risks so that we can prevent accidents before they happen."

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Route Director for Scotland, said: “Misusing a level crossing can be incredibly dangerous.

"By paying attention to the warnings at crossings and avoiding distractions, we can all keep ourselves out of harm’s way.

“We work closely with British Transport Police to raise awareness of the dangers of misusing crossings and with local councils and other stakeholders to educate the public on how to stay safe near the railway.”

BTP Temporary Chief Superintendent Gill Murray said: “Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

“We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Scotland. Safety is our number one priority and we’re reminding everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and that everyone loses when you step on the track.”