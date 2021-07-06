Bellshill's Rianne Downey goes from strength to strength with new single
Bellshill singer Rianne Downey’s star is in the ascendency – and 2021 is turning out to be her year.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:24 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:19 pm
The golden-voiced 21-year-old has just released her third single ‘Do or Die’ from her highly successful ‘Fuel to the Flame’ EP which was recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool with The Coral’s James Skelly.
Rianne who is a former pupil of Cardinal Newman High School also has a sellout show at Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Friday, September 24. And she has secured a slot at Manchester’s Night and Day Cafe the night before!
The Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker would like to wish Rianne every success on her continuing musical journey.