Rianne Downey

The golden-voiced 21-year-old has just released her third single ‘Do or Die’ from her highly successful ‘Fuel to the Flame’ EP which was recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool with The Coral’s James Skelly.

Rianne who is a former pupil of Cardinal Newman High School also has a sellout show at Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Friday, September 24. And she has secured a slot at Manchester’s Night and Day Cafe the night before!