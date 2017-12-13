Give a gift that can help change lives

The Salvation Army has launched its Christmas Present Appeal to make the lives of thousands of people across Scotland better.

The charity is encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can ensure there is a surprise under the Christmas tree.

Jan Donaldson, youth and community worker, said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet.

“Our team of volunteers will be sorting and arranging to distribute your generous Christmas gifts to those who might otherwise go without.

“The Christmas story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to ensure every child gets a present.”

Gifts can include anything from soft and educational toys for the very youngest child to games, toys and accessories for older children.

The show apartment at the Barons Gate development in Leven Street will be open from tomorrow (Thursday) until Monday from 11am-5pm to accept gifts.

For further information, on the appeal and other ways in which you can help the Salvation Army this Christmas time visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk.