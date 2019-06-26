MP calls for an extra May bank holiday

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has called for an additional bank holiday in May 2020. This comes after the Government announced the May Day bank holiday would be moved back to coincide with VE Day commemorations.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “VE Day marked an historic moment in not only our nation’s but the world’s history and it is important that we commemorate this great occasion on its 75th anniversary.”

The May Day bank holiday traditionally falls on the first Monday of the month and is seen as a time for both workers and trade unions to be recognised for their contribution to the UK.

Mr Gaffney said; “I believe that we should have two bank holidays next May to commemorate both May Day and VE Day.

“On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, it is important we remember all those who served in World War Two. However, we should also recognise the huge contribution that workers and trade unions have made to our country as well.

“The UK already has the lowest number of public holidays in the G20 and that’s why we should have an extra bank holiday next year.”

Labour has also called on the Government to look at making each of the UK’s four Patron Saint’s Days a bank holiday.