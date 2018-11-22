Trust becomes latest club to join campaign

Motherwell FC Community Trust have become the latest club to join efforts to raise suicide prevention awareness across North Lanarkshire.

The community teams will be displaying Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire messages on the back of their players’ kits and coaches’ jackets.

The Trust joins four professional teams, Airdrieonians, Albion Rovers, Clyde and Motherwell along with Uddingston club Calderbraes FC and Shotts YMCA in featuring Suicide Prevention on their strips this season.

Almost one person every week dies by suicide in North Lanarkshire and the community trust has pledged to support Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire to help raise awareness that help is available for those who need it.

Suicide is responsible for more deaths in Scotland each year than traffic accidents, particularly affecting young men.

David Clark, head of Community Football with Motherwell Community Trust, said: “Backing this campaign is vitally important and we are delighted to be entering into this partnership with Suicide Prevention NL.

“Our coaching staff will be undertaking suicide awareness training and we want to do all we can to support efforts to tackle suicide concerns and offer help to those who may need it.”

As part of the partnership agreement Paul Slater from Motherwell, who plays with the Para-Football Section, was presented with a special signed picture of the Motherwell first team.

Lynne MacDonald, Suicide Prevention Lead with North Lanarkshire Council added: “This latest partnership agreement with Motherwell Community Trust is a significant step forward as we reach out to more people in North Lanarkshire to reduce suicide.

“We want to make people aware that there is lots of help available if they are concerned about suicide or are worried about friends or family members.

“By raising awareness of how to recognise the signs sometimes associated with suicide, people will be in a better position to offer support and perhaps save lives.

“I would also encourage people to sign-up to our ‘RU THAT GUY’ text alerts which encourages people to ‘be that’ person who will text or phone their friends, maybe after a night out, maybe after a tough week or just when they suspect they maybe aren’t themselves.”

Sign-up by texting THATGUY to 60163 or join for free by emailing your mobile number to thatguy@northlan.gov.uk”