On your Marks for SCIAF’s fundraiser

Former Motherwell defender Mark Reynolds has given his backing to SCIAF’s 6k Family Fun Run at Strathclyde Park on Saturday, June 2.

The run kicks off at 11am, but the fun starts from 10am onwards, with plenty of music, stalls and games, making it a perfect day out for the whole family whether you decide to run, jog or walk.

Millions of the world’s poorest people walk for hours in search of food and water, others flee across continents to safety so by getting involved you can share their journey and raise money towards SCIAF’s work in 27 countries.

Mark, who now plays for Aberdeen, said: “I wanted to highlight SCIAF’s 6k because I think the charity does a great job, and health and fitness are very important to me and my family.

“The benefits of running are huge in terms of better lifestyle, it helps to build your fitness so you’re not going to get out of breath when you’ve got kids, grandkids or just out with your pals.

“Better fitness lets you enjoy things a lot more instead of being stuck inside which is a huge problem in Scotland with obesity and lifestyle issues, which we’re seeing a lot more in children as well.”

The father-of-two highlighted Scotland’s growing child obesity problem as new health figures showed that 29 per cent of children are at risk of being overweight, 14 per cent are at risk of being obese and those living in deprived areas are nearly twice as likely to be obese.

The location for the 6k once formed part of Mark’s pre-season training route where he used to run from his home in Douglas Street, around Strathclyde Park and back, in half-an-hour to keep on top of his game while playing at Fir Park.

He said: “I’m lucky my job is to go out and keep fit. I do a lot of running in football.

“In training, we usually cover 10km in a day but that’s walking and running. I used to do a lot of my pre-season training around Strathclyde Park and it’s a great place to run.

You don’t even have to run the 6k – walking is just as good – and it’s a great day out for all the family.

“There’s also a great sense of community about runs like this, there’s always a great atmosphere to soak up and it gives you a great sense of accomplishment to be part of it.”

Registration costs £10 for adults and £5 for children, to sign up visit www.sciaf.org.uk or call SCIAF’s community fundraising and events officer Teresa McGoldrick on 0141 354 5555.