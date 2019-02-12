Newarthill DJ Jamie retires due to mental health issues

Newarthill DJ Jamie Hendry has announced he is retiring from the music industry due to mental health issues.

To mark World Mental Health Day in October, Jamie found the courage to share his story with the Times & Speaker.

He hoped to inspire others to realise that #Itsoknottobeok so they could make the first step and talk about their problems.

Jamie said: “Life isn’t easy and never will be, but it’s the steps you take that you use to control it.

“If you are feeling like I did then don’t hide it, speak to someone who will listen, its hard, but it’s a step forward and away from the black path.”

Jamie started the I.D. brand which will be at Rumours Nightclub in Shotts on March 1 alongside broken Disco and residents, he will then make one last performance at the end of the month ... but hopes to return to the decks one day.

He released a statement which read: “Due to my mental health issues I have decided to step away from the music industry as I can’t seem stop spiralling out of control.

“I have given myself an end date of March 29 when I will play my last gig along side James Stark and some friends.

“This doesn’t mean the end, all I want is my life back. The support I’ve had over the years have been amazing and I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that came and partied with me in some of the best nightclubs and festivals in the UK and Europe.

“I hope you all come and party with me on March 29!

“I also want to say a massive thank you to all club owners and managers I’ve worked with and to the labels I’m signed with.”

For details of Jamie’s upcoming gigs visit IDevents2 or JamieHendry.ML1 on Facebook.