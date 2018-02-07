MSP co-hosts safety event

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson co-hosted an event at the Scottish Parliament which focussed on the safety needs of older people

Ms Adamson joined her regular cross party group, on Accident Prevention and Safety Awareness, with her colleague Sandra White’s which focuses on Older People, Age and Ageing.

The groups heard from a number of speakers including Melanie Menzies of North Lanarkshire Council, who gave a demonstration of gentle exercises that older people can do to help prevent falls.

Other presenters included Carlene McAvoy of RoSPA, Anne Murray of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lawrie of SGN, ACO David McGown of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Minister for Social Security, Jeane Freeman MSP.

Ms Adamson said: “It was great to get together with my colleague Sandra White and have a joint-meeting of our respective groups – focussing on the safety needs of older people across Scotland.

“It’s so important to increase awareness of safety issues pertaining to older people in our community – especially during the winter where conditions can be more hazardous – and I appreciate all of those who came along to pass on knowledge of their respective fields.

“I would encourage everyone to ensure elderly or vulnerable loved ones are living in a safe environment and that we are doing all we can to make our community as safe as possible”.