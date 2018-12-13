Motherwell panto star opens new therapeutic garden at University Hospital Wishaw

Motherwell panto star Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith opened new outdoor therapeutic area next to the care of the elderly wards at University Hospital Wishaw.

Ian, who is currently starring in Aladdin at Motherwell Theatre, said: “It was an honour to open the fantastic new garden for older patients. I was so excited when I was asked to do it.

“Hopefully the sun will come back next year and the patients and staff will get a chance to enjoy this wonderful, colourful garden.”

Ian, who plays Wishee Washee, turned more than a few heads when he walked down the corridors of the hospital dressed in his full panto costume

Janice Miles, senior nurse for Older People’s Services, said: “All of the patients and staff shared a few laughs with Ian while he was here, it was a real pleasure to have him officially open the garden.”

The garden has a seating area where people can spend some time outdoors. It has been designed as a special relaxing space for older patients and their families away from the ward environment.

Janice added: “We would like to thank Dobbies Garden Centre who gave us £1000 towards the cost and to staff from Serco who carried out the bulk of the landscaping work.”

Rhona Dunsmore, Serco general manager for Soft Services said: “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved and would like to thank everyone who has donated their time or money and a special thanks goes out to the hospital community who have been behind us all the way.”