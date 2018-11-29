Motherwell group which supports people with incurable eye disease in need of volunteers

Leading sight loss charity the Macular Society needs volunteers to help run a Motherwell-based support group.

The Motherwell and District Macular Support Group meets on the second Monday of each month (excluding January, July and August), from 1-3pm, at Dalziel St Andrew’s Church Hall.

It offers vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease, and next meets on Monday, December 10.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK, affecting nearly 1.5 million people, and there is no cure.

Age-related macular degeneration is the most common form, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Jamie Cuthbertson, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Motherwell and District Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss.

“The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know there are others who understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.

“If you have some free time and would be willing to help out we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

The Macular Society’s work in Scotland is generously supported by grant funders, including the RS Macdonald Charitable Trust.

For more information call Jamie on 0141 942 1083/07903 520 350, or email jamie.c@macularsociety.org.