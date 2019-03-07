Help to shape mental health strategy

The public are being invited to give their views on a mental health and wellbeing strategy for Lanarkshire.

The purpose of the strategy is to set out mental health priorities for Lanarkshire over the next five years and beyond.

It is being developed as part of a partnership involving NHS Lanarkshire, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Engagement work has been taking place since autumn 2018, involving patients, carers, the public, staff, voluntary and third sector organisations and a reminder is going out to the wider public including those who use or know someone who uses mental health services that their opinions and input will help influence the strategy’s development.

Liz MacWhinney from Lanarkshire Links – the mental health service user and carer led involvement organisation – said: “We’re encouraging all our members to get involved and would urge the wider public to do so as well.

“It will allow all those who have the lived experience or who have an interest in mental health services to make a positive contribution to the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy by giving their thoughts and views.

“Ordinary people’s contribution is essential to accurately reflect the needs of patients, families and carers and for their views to be reflected in the strategy.”

A first draft of the strategy will be available by the end of this month and comments will be accepted from between April 8 and May 24.

The final Mental Health & Wellbeing Strategy for Lanarkshire is expected to be ready by the summer. Further work will take place to help with the implementation of the strategy.

For more information visit www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/get-involved/consult-engage/mental-health-strategy or contact the mental health & wellbeing strategy project team by emailing MHStrategy@lanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk