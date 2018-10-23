Haven hosts afternoon tea

Lanarkshire charity The Haven is hosting a vintage afternoon tea at South Dalziel Studios in Motherwell on Sunday, November 25.

The Haven charity, based in the grounds of University Hospital Wishaw, operates as a drop-in centre with no need for medical referral and all services are provided free.

The team of specialist nurses, therapists, and volunteers work closely to provide the highest standard of care offering programmes of support designed to help individuals and their families cope with the physical, emotional and practical aspects of their illness and to enable them to face the future with hope.

Communications officer Lynsay Cooper said: “The Haven Wishaw celebrated its third birthday this summer and is striving to support more and more people whose lives are affected by the challenges of life limiting conditions.

“By attending this key fundraising event you will not only have a lovely afternoon with family and friends, you will be directly helping families receive vital emotional support.

“The Haven would be delighted for you to joins us at our vintage afternoon tea, tickets are on sale now.”

Tickets costing £12.50 are available by calling 01698 366948.

To access the free services or learn more about The Haven call 01698 366948 or visit www.thehavencentre.com.