Do you have what it takes to be a world champion as Craigneuk track hosts UK qualifier?

North Lanarkshire will host a UK qualifier in the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships is returning in 2019 for a second year.

Red Bull has teamed up with Velosolutions to bring the competition to over 20 cities across the globe with riders battling it out in the hope of securing a place at the grand final.

The championship unites BMX and MTB riders with its new format which ensures that both bikes compete on a level playing field.

Riders will battle it out in a timed pursuit competition in which competitors will ride head to head.

The North Lanarkshire qualifier will take place at Wishawhill Wood Pump Track in Craigneuk on August 17.

The 260m track was built by North Lanarkshire Council transformed the area of wasteland into a world-class track with the support of the local community.

Registration costing £10 is open to anyone over the age of 16. Each qualifier will begin with timed runs from which the top 32 riders will advance to the knockout heats.

The top four riders of each qualifier advance to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final, with an all expenses paid trip.

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan said: “It is a real honour that this prestigious world wide event has chosen the Wishawhill Wood Pump Track for one of the UK qualifiers. Get this date in your diary.”

For tickets visit www.theticketsellers.co.uk and search for ‘Wishawhill’.