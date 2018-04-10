Clergy are on their marks for fun run

Bishops across Scotland got on their marks to promote SCIAF’s 6k Family Fun Run at Strathclyde Park which will help raise money for the world’s poorest people this June.

Bishop of Motherwell Joseph Toal, who is SCIAF’s Bishop president, had plenty of local support from Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh Leo Cushley, who is from Uddingston, and Bishop of Galloway William Nolan, who is from Craigneuk.

They were joined by Bishop of Argyll and the Isles Brian McGee, Bishop of Paisley John Keenan and SCIAF’s director Alistair Dutton to help trigger a rush to the starting line.

They are urging Scots to put their faith into action and share the journey with family, friends, colleagues, fellow parishioners and classmates by signing up for SCIAF’s second fun run which takes place on Saturday, June 2, at 11am.

In the poorest communities across the world men, women and children walk for hours each day to reach clean drinking water and with little time left for work or school, it’s almost impossible to break the cycle of poverty.

Every step you take on the SCIAF fun run – whether you run, jog or walk - will bring someone living in poverty closer to freeing themselves from hunger, poverty and injustice.

Bishop Toal said: “Millions of people walk for hours every day in search of food and water. Others flee across continents to get to safety.

“By taking part in SCIAF’s 6k Family Fun Run you can raise money to help the poorest survive and thrive and show solidarity with people fleeing conflict around the world.

It’s also a great way to keep fit and spend time with family and friends. So what are you waiting for? Sign up today and share the journey.”

To sign up for the 2018 SCIAF Fun Run visit www.sciaf.org.uk or call community fundraising and events officer Teresa McGoldrick on 0141 354 5555.

Registration costs £5 for children and £10 for adults – if you want to join up as a school group contact SCIAF directly.