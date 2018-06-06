Charity gains from lost pounds

Generous slimmers have raised funds for charity by donating the clothes they no longer need.

Seventy bags have been collected as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, held at the Bellshill Sacred Heart Slimming World groups.

They will be donated to Cancer Research UK shops in the area as part of the national fundraising drive being run by the weight-loss organisation.

Slimming World also aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the filled bags – containing clothes, shoes and accessories – is worth around £25 to the charity and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in 2017 – a whopping £3.3million in just two weeks.

Rob Watson-Worlidge, who runs the Bellshill Sacred Heart Parish Hall Slimming World groups, is delighted to have raised so much for charity.

He says: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect – I knew my members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

“It was almost like a purple sea of bags in group!

“Collecting them up to take to local Cancer Research UK shops was a real workout in itself but all so worth it.

“To raise such a phenomenal amount for a charity that does so much to beat cancer feels amazing.

“When my members lose weight – together they’ve lost 222st since January – I see more than just a physical transformation. Above all, I see their confidence bloom

“Many go from nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life.

“They learn to remove feelings of guilt around food, and instead feel empowered by all the Free Food they can enjoy on Slimming World’s healthy eating plan.

“So many people don’t know how much of a difference losing weight can make to health – including reducing the risk of developing cancer.

“Hopefully this campaign and our efforts for charity will help inspire more people in Bellshill to improve their health and change their lives by losing weight too.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Slimming World can get in touch with Rob on 07454111352. His group runs at Sacred Heart Parish Hall every Thursday at 7.30pm and every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am.