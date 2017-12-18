Centre closes for refurbishment

Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Resource Centre in Motherwell, will close for refurbishment this week.

The centre in Dalziel Street will close on Friday and it is anticipated it will reopen at the start of March offering a better service to people living with dementia.

Dementia advisor Lorna Hart-Thomson said: “The new centre will open its doors with an exciting new café for people with dementia and their families to pop by and chat to the staff and volunteers.

“There will also be a host of activities with a What’s On weekly events that people of the community can be involved in.

“Whilst the centre is closed the dementia cafes and activities will still run in the communities as normal however if you do need support please call our Glasgow Offices on 0141 418 3930 and they will inform the local contacts.

“There is also our 24/7 free dementia helpline on 0808 808 3000. Alzheimer Scotland strives to ensure no-one should face dementia alone.”

The Dementia Cafe will continue in the Belmill Hotel, Bellshill, on the second Thursday of the each month from 11am-12.30pm; the next one will be on January 11.