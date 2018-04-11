Care home residents hail their quality of life

A nationwide survey has revealed that residents of a Motherwell care home do not believe their quality of life could be any better.

The results of the Your Care Rating survey show Parksprings Care Home was given an Overall Performance Rating score of 981 out of 1000 by residents, and 841 by their family members and friends.

This compares favourably to the national averages of 878 for residents, and 836 for their families and friends.

Now in its sixth year, the Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest and most authoritative survey of care home residents and now of their families and friends as well.

The nationwide survey gives residents and their families and friends a voice, putting their care at the heart of understanding more about how well care homes perform.

Each care home achieved an Overall Performance Rating and four statistically derived ‘theme’ scores – ‘Staff and Care’, ‘Home Comforts’, ‘Choice and Having a Say’, and ‘Quality of Life’– based on residents’ responses to all questions in the survey.

Care homes participating in the Family and Friends’ survey achieved a separate Overall Performance Rating and four theme scores mirroring those of the Residents’ survey.

Parksprings achieved scores of 1000 for Quality of Life and 993 for Choice and Having a Say. Their friends and families rated the standard of care for Quality of Life and Choice and Having a Say with scores of 895 and 861 respectively.

Parksprings is part of Countrywide Care Homes and specialises in the provision of residential, nursing and care for those living with dementia.

Tina Chapman, regional director at Parksprings Care Home, said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive at Parksprings Care Home.

“Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and is recognised by their loved ones.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident and friends and family feedback.

“Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

“Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”

All of this year’s results for every care home surveyed are displayed on the Your Care Rating website

The survey was compiled by research company Ipsos MORI with input from the care home operators taking part, plus the National Care Forum and Care England.