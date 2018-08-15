Campaign to give PG a proper send off gets more than ten times its target

A GoFundMe campaign set up to pay the funeral expenses of Motherwell man Paul Gerard Aiton has received more than 10 times its target of £1000.

PG, as he was known, was found dead at a house in Ravenscraig on Sunday, August 5. The 23-year-old Motherwell Thistle and Bullfrog AFC goalkeeper was due to become a dad next year.

Tributes were paid by Motherwell Thistle, Bullfrog AFC and football clubs locally and across Scotland.

Celtic fans held up a banner which read “RIP PG Aiton. Our Holy Goalie” during the match with AEK Athens, while Kieran Tierney wore a black armband with ‘PG’ on it against Hearts.

Tony Cocozza, who set up the GoFund Me campaign, wrote: “A lot of us have lost our friend, family member or team mate. Let’s get together and give him the send off that a man like PG deserves.”

