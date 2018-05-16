The idea to refurbish ‘Spider Park’ had legs

Children in the Orbiston area of Bellshill now have a superb new play area to enjoy after a major refurbishment of ‘Spider Park’.

Braehead Tenants and Residents Association worked with CultureNL Play Services and North Lanarkshire Council to make the Braehead Drive facility a reality with Bellshill Local Area Partnership (LAP) providing £78,000.

The park now boasts a trampoline, a cableway, swings, a toddler climbing unit, climbing net with slide, wheelchair accessible roundabout, tyre swing, rope end swing and picnic tables.

LAP convener Councillor Jim Reddin said “The creation of this fantastic new play with the help of local people, especially young people, followed extensive community consultation.

“It’s a fantastic place for local youngsters to enjoy and is a direct result of Culture NL Play Services and the council working in partnership with the community.”

Emma Robertson, from Braehead Tenants and Residents, added: “We’d like to thank the LAP for providing funding for the new play area which is going to make a real difference to the children.

“I’d also like to thank everyone for coming along to the opening including our committee, local councillors, helpers, families and to local shop Tiffan for donating the refreshments.”

Pupils from Sacred Heart and Lawmuir Primary Schools entered a competition to design a sign for the new play park which was won by Annalise Gribbon and Jayden Young.