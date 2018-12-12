Motherwell church shows true spirit of Christmas

A Motherwell church will be hosting Christmas dinner for families in need on December 25.

Clyde Valley Community Church is organising the free event from 12.30-3pm in the Maranatha Centre for anyone who is on their own or struggling this Christmas.

Elaine Anderson said: “The Maranatha Centre has historically been very much at the heart of the community so is the perfect venue for our Christmas Day dinner.

“This is our third year running the event and it is always lots of fun. I’d like to invite any individuals or families who are struggling, lonely or simply have nowhere else to go on Christmas Day to join us for a meal.

“Everyone gets a gift from Santa on the day and some groceries to take home.”

For more information and to book your place call 07453 597598.

On Saturday, the church is also hosting its Winter Wonderland at the Maranatha Centre from 11am-5pm where families can enjoy a magical experience and children can meet Santa.

Elaine said: “Children can dress up, write a letter to Santa and much more and they walk around this magical scene.”

There will also be a cafe, mulled wine and home baking, while every child will leave with a gift from Santa.

Entry costs £1 per child and adults are free.

In addition Clyde Valley’s Christmas concert will take place on Saturday, December 22, at the GLO Centre in Motherwell.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and tickets costing £3 for adults and £1 for children are on sale now.

Elaine said: “This is always a popular event within our church community, come along and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.”