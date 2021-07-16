The ingenious scheme hit the spotlight when MSP Clare Adamson popped in for a visit

And after lodging a Motion in parliament last August, Clare Adamson MSP was able to go along to the site last month to learn more about the building’s newest inhabitants.

Ms Adamson then praised the crews for their dedication to creating a more sustainable future in this somewhat unexpected setting.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to visit the Motherwell Community Fire Station Wild Garden and Bee Project.

"And I was thrilled to learn about the Fire Station’s work in partnership with Lanarkshire Beekeeper’s Association, and their plans to extend Wild Gardens and Bee Projects in fire stations across Lanarkshire and Scotland.

"It is great to see a local fire station lead the way in the implementation of gardens such as these, as well as recognising the importance of green spaces being present across our communities.“

“I am particularly excited about the Fire Station’s commitment to work in partnership with local schools.

"They aim to actively educate children about wildlife and nature, including the honey bees, hedgehogs and birds in the Wild Garden.

"I look forward to seeing this community space being utilised by children and young people locally.”

Watch Commander Christopher Veitch is pleased with how the space has turned out too.

He said: "It's been great to get such positive feedback about the bees and it was a pleasure to show MSP Clare Adamson what we've been doing to transform the garden.

"We work with experienced beekeepers to help us maintain the hives.

"They sit within our nature garden area surrounded by wildflowers and trees, which attract even more wildlife.

"We're really proud of our station."

Motherwell Fire Station isn’t alone in its efforts either.

For Bellshill, Stepps and Clydesmill Fire Stations in Lanarkshire have all got bee hives as part of this pollinator network.