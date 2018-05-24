Litterbugs are being caught

More than 400 people were fined for throwing litter from a vehicle in North Lanarkshire in the last year.

The council has the power to issue Fixed Penalty Notices to anyone dropping litter, and works with Town Centre Activities Ltd to use CCTV to catch those responsible.

On average, the council spends around £5 million a year on street cleaning and clearing fly tipping.

The council supported the recent Roadside Litter Week of Action organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful to highlight the issue and encourage drivers to take their litter home.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “We carry out regular litter patrols on our road network and collect tonnes of rubbish each year, but this is difficult and dangerous, as our staff have to work very close to passing traffic.

“The cause of the problem is simple; people throwing rubbish from their vehicles. So our message to them is very clear – take it home and put it in the bin.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s campaign states that across Scotland roadside litter and flytipping is at its worst in a decade with 50 tonnes of litter collected every month in this country.

It is encouraging responsible residents to promote the message #Give Your Litter A Lift.