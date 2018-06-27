Community urged to get involved to ensure park is refurbished

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan wants to take action to revitalise George Street Park in Motherwell.

The park is still well used, but has fallen into disrepair in recent years and is in need of redevelopment.

Councillor Magowan was advised by play officer Christina McGready and play manager Ross Dunn that the first step in attracting funding was to involve the community and illustrate there was a community wish to revive this park.

Motherwell South Parish Church, Knowetop Primary School and Firpark Secondary School have all agreed to get involved and a small group of constituents held an introductory meeting to map the way forward.

A ‘Friends of George St Park” Facebook page has been set up for people to show interest and put forward their ideas.

Councillor Magowan said: “The Facebook page is proving very popular and I would ask everyone to please make your views known.

“We will shortly be issuing a survey monkey questionnaire to allow all interested parties to become involved in the development.

“There are also plans to arrange a larger meeting soon to allow everyone to have their say and hope to have a

fundraising old fashioned sports day in the park to launch the initiative and hopefully raise some funds.

“The types of improvements which are envisaged at present are new play equipment, drainage fixed, new fence, cycle /scooter paths, a trim trail, a seating area but all ideas are welcome.

“All residents round the park will be personally visited and consulted on the plans.”

If you have any ideas or comments email Councillor Magowan at magowana@northlan.gov.uk.