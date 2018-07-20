Celebrating all that slithers at Amazonia

Amazonia celebrated World Snake Day with a host of activities in honour of the slithery reptiles.

Visitors to the Strathclyde Park attraction had the opportunity to take a closer look at this exotic creature with snake feeding tours, snake handling sessions plus themed arts and crafts activities.

The indoor tropical rainforest is home to more than 16 tropical snakes, with a variety of species including Eric the Burmese Python, Annie the yellow anaconda and Milkshake the Pueblan milksnake.

Zoo manager Amanda Gott said: “We had lots of fun celebrating World Snake Day with activities themed around our resident serpents.

“They are very fascinating creatures and we were delighted to share lots of fun facts about them and help dispel some of the myths around them with our visitors.”

Aside from its snakes, Amazonia is home to an array of exotic animals from tarantulas to marmoset monkeys and parrots and is Scotland’s only indoor tropical rainforest.

Amazonia is open 10am-6pm seven days a week within M&D’s theme park, for more information visit www.discoveramazonia.co.uk.