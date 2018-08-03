Bid for Viewpark Galaday to return

Two events are taking place next week in a bid to see Viewpark Galaday return for 2019 after it had to be cancelled this year due to a lack of funding and volunteers.

On Wednesday the Viewpark Galaday Committee will host a Galaday Volunteer’s meeting for all committee members and volunteers will take place at 7pm prompt in Thorniewood Olde Club.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss voluntary work required, ideas for fundraising events for the coming year and distributing equipment/vests to volunteers.

On Friday, August 10, the inaugural sponsored Midnight Walk will take place to raise funds for the Viewpark Galaday 2019.

A £10 per person registration fee is payable online by credit/debit card or via PayPal at http://viewparkgaladay.org. If you would prefer to register offline this can be done by visiting The Myrtle Tree Cafe.

Starting from Smurfit Kappa, Tannochside, a 6k route has been identified around Viewpark starting at midnight, marshals will be in place to identify the route for those participating.

Fancy dress is optional, but the organisers are looking for everyone to come in nice, bright colours, flashy headbands and don’t forget your torches.

No music will be permitted due to the time of night and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Smurfit Kappa in Old Edinburgh Road for 11.30pm.

For more information visit http://viewparkgaladay.org or http://facebook.com/viewparkgaladay.