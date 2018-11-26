A FanPlastic idea to cut plastic pollution

A Cleland youngster was a member of the winning team at this year’s VentureJam final after devising an innovative solutions to a real-world plastics business challenge facing The SSE Hydro.

Now in its fourth year, VentureJam - delivered by Glasgow City of Science and Innovation and Young

Scot - is the pioneering youth enterprise strand of VentureFest Scotland.

Christopher Winters was one of five members of The FanPlastic 5 team, who battled it out in a Dragon’s Den style event at Curiosity Live in Glasgow Science Centre.

The FanPlastic 5 team created a juke box, incorporating reverse vending technology, in which you can deposit your plastic cups/bottles and in return vote for which encore song you’d like the performing band to play.

The winners will be VIP guests to see their idea showcased when it is put into practice at Blue Planet II Live in Concert at The SSE Hydro in March.

BBC’s ground-breaking Blue Planet television series has highlighted the devastating effects of plastic pollution and the current model of product creation and disposal.