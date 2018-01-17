Primary schools plan for ’Craig site

North Lanarkshire Council is developing plans to build two new primary schools at Ravenscraig.

The current outline planning permission for the former steelworks site has a “section 75” planning agreement through which a number of developer contributions are to be delivered.

This including requirements for land and money to be provided for new primary schools at specific trigger points.

The first trigger point is the completion of 1000 houses, at which land and funding towards a primary school is required; at present around 450 houses have been completed.

It is anticipated that only the schools at the Carfin end of the site may be required within the next five years, and the council is currently carrying out analysis of potential re−zoning which could impact in the catchment areas of nearby schools. The council is currently hoping to take receipt of an early payment of approximately £4.5 million from the developers at some point this year.

Although concrete figures are unknown at this point the council is working towards the construction of a shared campus for Catholic and non-denominational pupils on a 2.6 hecatares site.

Early indications are it would have places for just under 500 pupils at an assumed to cost in the region of £12.5 million.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of education, said: “North Lanarkshire Council is committed to supporting the growth of Ravenscraig. This is welcome news for people who live in and around the Motherwell area. Although it will be some time until the 1,000th home is built, it is important that we plan for the future.

“Going forward we will review catchment areas and work with developers to plan for a new shared campus for two primary schools and a nursery, which could become home to around 482 pupils.”