Perfect stage to help students’ careers

Students from New College Lanarkshire have volunteered to provide hands-on help at one of Scotland’s top music festivals.

The ten students, aged 18-22, will head to Stornoway next month for the Hebridean Celtic Festival to gain practical experience as part of their sound production course.

They will be involved in building the stages, assisting with the set-up of the sound systems as well as with stage management and technical support for the front-of-house and monitor engineers.

The college has strong links with HebCelt with assistant head of faculty Ronnie Gilmour and lecturers Keir Long and Stuart Coleman performing there with various bands over the past few years.

Ronnie said: “We’re massive fans of everything about the festival so we were eager to get some of the students involved. They’re all super-keen to learn as much as they can and it’s a great chance to get some hands-on experience.

“Getting work experience is really critical for students. It’s fantastic for their learning, their confidence and their CVs. Everything we do at the college is geared towards our students making the step from student to professional.

“This experience will be a great insight for them into the workings of a music festival and will also give them a chance to network and make contacts with some industry professionals.”

The student’s involvement was announced during Volunteers’ Week 2018.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “HebCelt relies almost entirely on volunteers, so having the students working on site will be an enormous help to our regular crews.

“It will also give them valuable experience of working at a busy festival, so hopefully we can help these young people with practical support for their future careers.”

HebCelt is held from July 18-21 and will be headlined by Deacon Blue, The Fratellis, Eddi Reader and Roddy Woomble, for more info visit www.hebceltfest.com.