North Lanarkshire hosts civic reception to celebrate the Year of Young People

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones hosted a special reception at Motherwell Civic Centre to celebrate the successes of the Year of Young People 2018.

The Year of Young people is a national initiative aimed at highlighting the achievements of young people, valuing their contribution to communities and creating new opportunities for them to enjoy.

Provost Jones said: “The Year of Young People has seen an increase in participation of young people attending events and contributing to their local communities by volunteering their time.

“In North Lanarkshire we recruited more than 20 Year of Young People Ambassadors to support the programme of activities locally.

“The ambassadors have secured several thousand pounds of funding to put on some amazing youth events and activities throughout the year, such as the Riggfest outdoor learning festival which took place in July in Palacerigg Country Park – attracting over 200 young people to participate in nature related workshops and activities.”

One ambassador, Lucy, explained: “The Year of Young People has been the most amazing opportunity of my life. This has opened up so many doors for me and has broadened my horizons.

“It was amazing to be able to have the chance to showcase the outstanding work that young people in North Lanarkshire, and Scotland do. I have presented and spoken to large groups all over the country, organised music festivals and volunteered at awesome events such as the European Championships.”

Other events run by young people to showcase local talent were the Party in the Plug concert in Coatbridge, and the recent band night in Airdrie.

Provost Jones added: “We are keen to ensure a lasting legacy from the Year of Young People, and I know that work is underway to develop ideas to take forward into 2019.”