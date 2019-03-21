Clydeview slated by school inspectors

An additional support needs school in Motherwell has been slated in an official inspection report.

Clydeview School and Nursery failed to impress during its latest inspection by Education Scotland.

In the report both primary stages and the nursery class rated as “weak” in both the Learning, Teaching and Assessment, and the Raising Attainment and Achievement categories.

Similarly for both the minimum grading of “unsatisfactory” was applied to the other two categories of Leadership of Change, and Ensuring Wellbeing, Equality and Inclusion.

Inspectors were positive about the enthusiasm for learning shown by the children and the support for the school by parents and wider school community.

However, they also called for a series of measures, including a review of child protection documentation and additional staff training in this regard, better self-evaluation to help staff improve outcomes for children and their families; individualised teaching plans and improved procedures for measuring children’s progress.

A follow-up inspection will be carried out at the school.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: “This inspection report presents us with a number of challenges and falls short of the high standards set for all our school establishments.

“We are treating this extremely seriously. A turnaround plan is already underway and we are working very closely with the new head teacher.

“Senior education officers are working with school staff and inspectors to ensure the issues highlighted are addressed as a matter of utmost priority.”