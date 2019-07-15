Delays expected as work starts on Raith Bridge maintenance

Motorists should expect significant delays on the M74 at Junction 5 (Raith) as maintenance and re-waterproofing works are carried out on the Raith Bridge.

The work starts tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8pm and is expected to last around 10 days. A contraflow will be in operation on the M74 north and southbound between Junction 6 (Hamilton/Motherwell) and Bothwell Services, with a minimum of two lanes running in each direction.

A ‘Get in Lane, Stay in Lane’ system will be in operation for M74 northbound traffic approaching Junction 5.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Significant delays are expected during peak times and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible or use alternative modes of transport.”