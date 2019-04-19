Cuillin aims  to be top dog at Holyrood

Central Scotland list MSP Monica Lennon and her one-year-old labradoodle Cuillin will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’.

Organised jointly by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition aims to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage open dialogue on dog welfare issues in Scotland.

It also provides MSPs an opportunity to meet dog welfare experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

This year it will raise awareness of the negative impact fireworks can have on dog welfare, and how both owners and non-owners can help reduce this.

Monica said: “Cuillin is an adventurous puppy with lots of character. From climbing trees to climbing mountains, he’s already seen lots of Scotland in his first year!

“He loves cuddles and his cheeky nature makes everyone fall in love with him. Cuillin is also a good advocate for the natural environment as he enjoys exploring in Chatelherault Country Park and walks by the Clyde.

“If crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year, he will promote safe and responsible enjoyment of the outdoors for the benefit of dogs and their owners.

“This fun event is a great chance to engage in discussions about how to improve dog welfare, from firework restrictions to completing banning shock collars, and a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of responsible dog ownership.”

The competition will be held in the Scottish Parliament Gardens on April 29, and the judging panel includes Dogs Trust’s Paula Boyden and the Kennel Club’s Bill Lambert who will add their marks to a public vote.

To vote for Monica and Cuillin visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HDOTY2019.