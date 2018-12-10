Woman (38) in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bellshill

A 38-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Bellshill yesterday (Sunday) evening.

Around 5.15pm the woman was crossing Orbiston Road, near to Hamilton Road, when she was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff described her condition as critical.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact us.

“Our officers have spoken to a number of people, however would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to to get in contact.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage and was on Orbiston Road or nearby last night to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3045 of Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Drivers faced delays this morning on the south-bound Bellhill Bypass and the west-bound M8 at Newhouse (junction 6) following two road crashes.

Emergency services attended, but it is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.