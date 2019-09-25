Witnesses sought after Motherwell car fire

Police have confirmed that they are still looking for witnesses following an act of wilful fire raising earlier this month.

The incident took place in Wood Crescent Motherwell on Saturday, September 14 when a blue Audi A3 was set alight at 2.45am.

Fortunately, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers believe this was a targeted attack and are appealing for information as their investigation continues.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 577 of 14 September.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.