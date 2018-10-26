Witness appeal after assault

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the Motherwell area on Thursday 18 October 2018.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm when two women and two men were dropped off in Glen Court by a silver Chevrolet Cruze private hire taxi.

One of the women, aged 23, decided to get back into the taxi and asked the driver to take her home.

The taxi driver is then reported to have refused and subjected her to a serious sexual assault in the back of the vehicle.

The woman then got out of the taxi and spoke to a passer-by who helped her in getting a taxi to Motherwell Police Station where she reported the incident to police.

A 42-year-old man was later arrested and has been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Aileen Boyle, from the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said that enquiries into the incident are continuing and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and it is absolutely vital that anyone who can assist with our investigation comes forward.

“We understand that there may have been other members of the public in Glen Court around the time of the incident and we are appealing to anyone who noticed a taxi or a woman in distress to please get in touch.

“You may think your information is not significant, but let us be the judge of that, because it could be important to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, based at Motherwell, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 3872 of Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where callers can remain anonymous and information can be given in confidence.