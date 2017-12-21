Unprovoked attack at train station

Detectives from British Transport Police are looking to identify a man in connection to a serious assault at Uddingston station.

The assault happened at 8.25am yesterday (Wednesday).

A 26-year-old man was randomly punched and dragged to the ground by another man in an unprovoked attack, which left the victim with a broken shoulder.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his mid-20s and approximately 5’ 10” tall.

He had short fair hair and was wearing a dark jacket and light trousers.

Anyone with information should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 127 of 20/12/2017.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.