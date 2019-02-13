Tragic Motherwell schoolgirl named as Dalziel High pupil Abbie McLaren

The family of tragic Motherwell schoolgirl Abbie McLaren have set up a memorial GoFundMe page.

The 12-year-old Dalziel High pupil was struck by a car in The Loaning, Motherwell, yesterday (Tuesday) at around 4.15pm.

She was rushed by ambulance to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children, but later died.

Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly said: “Absolutely devastating to hear news of the death of young Abbie. Thoughts with all Abbie’s family and friends at this awful time.”

The GoFundMe has already raised hundreds of pounds since being started this morning.

Her cousin Amber White wrote: “My family and I would like to raise money for my beautiful younger cousin Abbie, who tragically passed due to a car accident on 12/02/19.”

A 38-year-old is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court tomorrow charged with alleged road traffic offences.

To support the fundraising campaign visit www.gofundme.com/abbie-mclaren.