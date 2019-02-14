Thousands call for safety measures on The Loaning following schoolgirl’s death

Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for traffic calming measures on The Loaning following the death Abbie McLaren in Motherwell on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old Dalziel High pupil was hit by a Citreon DS driven by a 38-year-old man after getting off a bus at around 4.15pm,

Abbie was rushed to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children, but died of her injuries ... the driver and his passenger, reported to have been Abbie’s dad John McLaren, were uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland of the Road Policing Department based at Motherwell said: “Our deepest sympathy’s lie with the family of Abbie. I am appealing to any witnesses to the crash, who have not already spoken to the police to come forward.“

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Department at Motherwell through 101.”

Residents of The Loaning had previously told the Times & Speaker of their safety concerns about traffic on The Loaning, but North Lanarkshire Council claimed the Police data did not warrant action.

Chrissy McCluskey launched a petition on Tuesday night calling on North Lanarkshire Council to introduce traffic control measures on the road.

It states: “I can’t imagine the pain and suffering the family are going through at this tough time and I think we all would not want it to happen to anyone again.

“So even the simplest pedestrian crossing, priority system or even speed camera just to let children cross safely or at least slow traffic down could make it a lot safer for our children, grandchildren and even elderly.”

At present over 9600 people have signed the petition.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman responded: “Following a tragedy such as this, it is understandable that people will raise concerns about road safety.

“The council’s immediate focus is on supporting pupils, staff and the wider community who are deeply affected by this appalling tragedy and the condolences from everyone at the council are with Abbie’s family and friends.

“We will work with Police Scotland throughout their investigation into the circumstances and will take appropriate action based on their findings.

“Against that backdrop and in light of ongoing criminal proceedings, it is entirely inappropriate to speculate on the causes and circumstances of Abbie’s death.”

A GoFundMe set up by Abbie’s cousin Amber White has raised over £3000, while floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene of the accident.

Martin McGuire (38) appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Thursday) charged with five offences including causing death by dangerous driving.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.